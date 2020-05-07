Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $131.91 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

