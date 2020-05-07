Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,840.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $132,880.00.

TRUP stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $991.93 million, a PE ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trupanion by 101.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

