Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 741,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

