Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $183.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.