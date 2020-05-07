Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.33

Shares of Palace Capital PLC (LON:PCA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.33 and traded as high as $200.40. Palace Capital shares last traded at $200.25, with a volume of 6,855 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $91.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

