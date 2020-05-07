Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $810.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $894.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,104.04. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

