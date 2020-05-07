Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,811 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,547 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

