Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 18,717 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AZN stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

