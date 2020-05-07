Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

