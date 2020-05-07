Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEP opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

