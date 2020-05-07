Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 16,224 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE IP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

