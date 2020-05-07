Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Health Investors worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 83,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.85.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

