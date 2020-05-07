Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 33,400 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,506,000 after purchasing an additional 162,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

