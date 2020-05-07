Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 231.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $142.31 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

