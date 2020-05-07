Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $1,692,019.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,757 shares of company stock worth $8,740,924 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

