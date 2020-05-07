Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667,129 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.71%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.