Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. First Analysis lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

