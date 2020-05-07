Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

NYSE G opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

