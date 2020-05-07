Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of BMC Stock worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after purchasing an additional 484,830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 142,389 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 122,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.36. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

