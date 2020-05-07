Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 317.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

