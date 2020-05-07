Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Hold

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CCU opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

