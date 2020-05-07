Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 13,956 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,529,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 564,309 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $10,413,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

NYSE CFX opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

