Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Model N worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Model N Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

