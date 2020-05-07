Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $14,502,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,229 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,374 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

NYSE FDP opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $162,187 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.