Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 8,300 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

PRK stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.