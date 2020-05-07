Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 453,860 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 453,860 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jack in the Box worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JACK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $25,846,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $8,821,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,062,000 after acquiring an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,554 shares of company stock valued at $532,156 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JACK stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

