Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 89.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,423 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $173.90 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

