Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

