Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

