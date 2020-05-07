Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $995.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Storch Debra Von bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.82 per share, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,291.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $162,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,862.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696 shares of company stock valued at $457,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

