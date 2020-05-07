Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,400 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.