KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,880 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

KREF stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $852.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,690.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

