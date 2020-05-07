Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Universal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Universal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Universal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Universal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $505.05 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

