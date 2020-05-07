Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,733,950 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

