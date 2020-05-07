Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $132.41.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

