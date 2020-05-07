J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 42.9% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 37.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.