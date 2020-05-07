Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,327 shares of company stock worth $6,699,485 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

