Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Enstar Group worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

ESGR stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

