iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $187.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

