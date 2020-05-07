Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

