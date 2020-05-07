Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Inovalon by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Inovalon by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

