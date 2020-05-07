Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 81,272 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,272 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,082,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after acquiring an additional 318,992 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 302,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

