Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,482 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Eastgroup Properties worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NYSE EGP opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

