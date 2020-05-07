Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 18,689 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

