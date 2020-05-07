William Blair Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Market Perform

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALXN. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.46.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

