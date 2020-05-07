AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in AC Immune by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

