SunTrust Banks Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $14.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares in the company, valued at $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.