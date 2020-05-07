Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NYSE:WHD opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.50. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

