Westlake Chemical Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.