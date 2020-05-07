Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WillScot in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -269.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 3,493.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 227,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Earnings History and Estimates for WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cfra Upgrades Amc Networks to Buy
Cfra Upgrades Amc Networks to Buy
William Blair Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals to Market Perform
William Blair Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals to Market Perform
Afya PT Lowered to $24.50
Afya PT Lowered to $24.50
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
AC Immune Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Arch Capital Group Price Target Cut to $30.00
Arch Capital Group Price Target Cut to $30.00
SunTrust Banks Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares Price Target to $14.00
SunTrust Banks Increases Atlantic Capital Bancshares Price Target to $14.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report