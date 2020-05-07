Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WillScot in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSC. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -269.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 3,493.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 227,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.